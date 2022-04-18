Governor Whitmer, MEDC awards nearly $500,000 to small businesses

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that 19 communities in Michigan have been awarded a total of $491,834 in grants. The grants are to help support small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns in the state.

MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate in the Michigan Main Street Program or are a Certified Redevelopment community. Communities who receive the grant from MEDC award grants up to $25,000 to eligible businesses that are seeking support. The grants are expected to create or retain 135 full-time jobs. They are also expected to generate more than $2.9 million in private investments. Eligible expenses for the grants by the businesses include supporting technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, and permanent business infrastructure related to COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In December 2021, MDEC announced that 28 communities in Michigan were awarded a total of $1 million in grants to help small local businesses. Through the program, 41 small businesses have received assistance.

“Michigan’s unique downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s March on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas by investing in bustling commercial districts for people to visit, shop, and dine in, attracting more talent and new investments,” said Governor Whitmer. “These grants will help our cities and towns continue to grow and thrive, building on our ongoing economic momentum. Currently, Michigan’s unemployment rate is 4.4% and we have experienced 11 straight months of job growth, adding 174,000 jobs year over year in March. We will keep our foot on the gas to grow our economy, create more jobs, and invest in small businesses.”

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “With the support of the Match on Main program, we can help local businesses grow and create jobs, while further developing vibrant and attractive places where people want to live, work, visit and play.”

A list of small businesses that have been awarded the grant can be read below:



City of Marquette Peace Pie Company, LLC ($25,000)

City of Houghton Keweenaw Coffee, LLC ($25,000)

City of Cadillac Delightful Investments, LLC ($25,000)

Traverse City Northern Blooms Montessori ($25,0000)

Village of Roscommon Gardner’s Jewelry ($25,000)

City of Alpena J&J Enterprise Inc ($25,000)

Grand Haven Main Street’s Lucy Market, Inc ($25,000)

City of Hart Lakeside Rehab Family Fitness & Wellness ($25,000)

City of Saginaw – DDA READ Association of Saginaw County ($25,000)

City of Mt. Pleasant (Middle Michigan Development Authority) Pure Vitality Juice Bar ($25,000)

City of Laingsburg Fulford Investments/Bonnie Lucille Hair Studio ($24,534)

City of Owosso Aviator Jayne, LLC ($25,000)

Old Town Commercial Association Lansing Elderly Instruments, Inc. ($24,300)

Downtown Lansing Inc. A Novel Concept LLC ($25,000)

Three Rivers Useless Creatures, LLC ($25,000)

Coldwater El Taco Loco Mexican Taqueria ($18,000)

Howell Uptown Coffeehouse Inc. ($25,000)

City of Tecumseh Tecumseh Bread and Pastry ($25,000)

Dearborn – West Dearborn DDA Trio Restaurant Group LLC ($25,000)

Southwest Detroit Business Association Elda’s LLC ($25,000)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube