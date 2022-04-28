Gov. Whitmer lawyer becomes US attorney in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s chief lawyer has been approved as U.S. attorney based in Grand Rapids.

Mark Totten’s nomination was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, five months after he was picked by President Joe Biden.

The Western District covers more than half of Michigan’s counties, from the Upper Peninsula to the Indiana border.

It’s not known what role Totten will have in decisions about further prosecuting two people in a plot to kidnap Whitmer.

A jury acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta but couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Andrew Birge, who was U.S. attorney when the trial ended on April 8, suggested that Fox and Croft would face a second trial.

