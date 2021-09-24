Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

GOP's Leonard again running for Michigan attorney general

items.[0].image.alt
David Eggert/AP
FILE - In a Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Tom Leonard speaks with reporters in Lansing, Mich. Former legislative leader Leonard announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, again seeking the Republican nomination he won in 2018 before losing to Democrat Dana Nessel in the general election. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Tom Leonard
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 10:50:53-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former legislative leader Tom Leonard has announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general Friday.

He is again seeking the Republican nomination he won in 2018 before losing to Democrat Dana Nessel in the general election.

Leonard, a DeWitt lawyer, is the third candidate to enter the GOP field.

Republicans will endorse and later formally choose their nominee at conventions next year.

Leonard’s announcement coincided with the start of the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference.

It came about a week after former President Donald Trump endorsed attorney Matthew DePerno, who filed a lawsuit falsely claiming election fraud in Antrim County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News