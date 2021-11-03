GOP chair funds Michigan ballot drive to toughen voting law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The primary funder of a ballot drive to toughen Michigan’s voter identification law and restrict mass mailings of unsolicited absentee ballot applications is Ron Weiser, chairman of the state Republican Party.

Secure MI Vote filed a statement Tuesday showing that Weiser donated $80,000 out of roughly $85,000 the committee raised between Sept. 30 and Oct. 26.

The group needs about 340,000 valid voter signatures for the initiative, which the GOP-controlled Legislature would likely pass into law rather than let it go to the November 2022 ballot.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed similar legislation last week but could not veto the new measure.

