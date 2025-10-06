Gazebo catches fire, spreads to home in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews from multiple fire departments helped contain a house fire in South Haven.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), crews responded to the 500 block of School Street around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

SHAES says a passerby reported a gazebo close to the home caught fire, which spread to the back of the home. Downed power lines and at least one burning propane tank made the situation even more dangerous for firefighters on scene.

No one was hurt and everyone inside was safely evacuated. Most of the damage was contained to the rear exterior of the home.

SHAES says their team and firefighters from the Bangor and Covert fire departments were on scene for nearly three hours to help put out the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

