Fruitport Schools community mourns loss of student, superintendent says

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Fruitport Schools community is mourning the loss of one of its middle school students, according to a letter from the superintendent posted on Facebook.

Superintendent Jason Kennedy says incoming 7th grader Isaac Rose passed away Thursday. The letter says he was badly hurt Monday after being hit by a car while riding his scooter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Isaac will be remembered as a bright, kind, wonderful young person whose time with us was far too short. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, loved ones and all at Fruitport Community Schools. We encourage families to take time to grieve together and reach out to each other in love and compassion. On behalf of the Fruitport Community Schools family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the day ahead."



- Superintendent Jason J. Kennedy

The letter says funeral services will be made available once the family is ready to share.

The district's first day of class for the 2025-26 school year is Monday, August 25. Counseling and grief support will be available to students and staff starting Monday.

