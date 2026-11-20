BIG RAPIDS, MI — Ferris State University is getting ready for a historic Saturday as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff comes to Big Rapids, marking the first time the show has visited a Division II school.

See the full story in the video below

FOX Big Noon Kickoff makes history with first Division II stop at Ferris State

Crews have been working throughout the week to transform the Ferris State campus ahead of the national broadcast, bringing a stage and production normally associated with some of the biggest programs in college football to West Michigan.

The visit came together quickly.

FOX 17

Ferris State Associate Athletic Director Rob Bentley said the university received its first call about the possibility last Friday. By Sunday morning, plans were moving forward.

FOX 17

"There's a ton of excitement," Bentley said. "It's really exciting for our university. Kind of a landmark moment, not only for our university but for Division II football."

Preparing for a national television production in a matter of days has required a major effort.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

FOX Big Noon Kickoff makes history with first Division II stop at Ferris State

Bentley said FOX has a crew of roughly 150 people coming in at various points throughout the week, with people across the university stepping up to make sure everything is ready.

FOX 17

Students have watched that transformation happen in real time.

Ferris State senior Jason Bogue said he and his girlfriend have been checking on the progress throughout the week as excitement builds around campus and across Big Rapids.

"It's just insane," Bogue said. "The town's just getting so excited for everything."

There's a reason the national spotlight is coming to Ferris.

FOX 17

The Bulldogs enter the weekend ranked No. 1 in the country, riding a 41-game winning streak and having won four of the last five national championships.

FOX Director of Remote Studio Operations Rob Micalica said Ferris State's success is a story that deserves national attention.

"This story is just, I can't believe it hasn't been told on a national level," Micalica said. "It's very historic for us, and we're treating it as such."

For Ferris State, the opportunity goes beyond the football program.

FOX 17

Bentley said being the first Division II school to host Big Noon Kickoff puts both the university and the community on a national stage.

That impact is already being felt beyond campus.

Local business owner Brad Rumsey said visitors have begun arriving in Big Rapids and checking out where they want to eat, hang out and watch the action Saturday. He expects businesses downtown to be packed throughout the day.

The festivities begin early. Parking opens at 7 a.m., followed by the tailgate at 8:30 a.m. Big Noon Kickoff goes live at 10 a.m. on FOX 17.

FOX 17

Then at noon, the focus shifts back to football as Ferris State opens the playoffs against Truman State.

Bogue expects an atmosphere Big Rapids won't soon forget.

"It's gonna be electric," he said. "We're such a small school with such a big personality of a community. It's just so awesome for Big Noon Kickoff to choose here."

