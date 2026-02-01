Four horses rescued from icy pond in Calhoun County

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four horses are safe after falling through the ice on a frozen pond at Turtle Creek Golf Course Sunday morning.

Officials say the horses had escaped their enclosure and wandered onto the ice, which gave way beneath them, trapping the animals in shallow water.

The Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Rescue Team (ALURT) responded around 8:40 a.m., along with crews from Burlington, Newton Township, and Union City fire departments. Rescuers entered the frigid water and manually pulled each horse to safety.

All four animals were able to walk away from the scene and are receiving further care. No injuries were reported to any of the responders.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office commended the quick action, teamwork, and coordination between the agencies and dispatchers — crediting them with ensuring a successful outcome to a challenging rescue.

