Food trucks in Grand Rapids team up for World of Winter

Food trucks team up for World of Winter

The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc want you to know that food trucks are not just for the summer.

The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association is helping coordinate food trucks for this coming World of Winter Festival. This event is for anyone who wants to try out some local food and play around outside this winter.

Food Trucks will be set up for lunch services and dinner services. Make sure to check out the interactive installations and grab a bite to eat.

Jordan Fuhr

Food Trucks setting up downtown this winter include Patty Matters, StreetChefShaw, Mapocho Fresh Sanwishes, Taste of Toya’s World, Around Baking Company, Beecher’s Pretzels and Blue Chip Food Truck.

“Seeing this many food trucks wanting to participate in winter events is awesome! Food trucks don’t have to operate for a season, they can operate in Michigan year-round.” said Lauren D’Angelo, Vice President of the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association. “This is a great opportunity for people to get out this winter, try out some newer food trucks or grab something from an old favorite. DGRI puts on a great event with the World of Winter Festival and the food truck community is excited to be part of it”

You will be able to find food trucks at the 555 N. Monroe Lot from January 7th through March 6th, 2022 every day of the week except Mondays.

All the trucks will not be there on the same day so you may have to check back on different days for different food trucks.

Friday’s and Saturday’s will have the most food trucks on-site in the evening. Food Trucks will be set up for lunches Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am-2 pm and dinners from 5 pm-8 pm, Friday from 5 pm-8 pm, Saturday 2 pm-8 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm-6 pm.