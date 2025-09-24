Food donations can score you a discount to a Grand Rapids Griffins game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up with Comerica Bank once again to help reduce food insecurity in West Michigan.

A community food drive supporting Kids' Food Basket kicked off September 22 and runs through November 1.

The public can participate by donating requested food items at participating Comerica banking centers across the region.

The list of food items includes any brand of fruit cups or pouches, pretzels, pudding cups, cheese crackers, meat sticks and cheerios. You should avoid donating canned goods or any item that requires heat preparation.

For every five items of donated food, supporters will receive a ticket voucher to a future Griffins game.

There are 11 Comerica banking centers participating in seven West Michigan communities:

Grand Rapids



Campau Square: 99 Monroe Ave. NW; Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Cascade: 6511 28th Street SE; Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Four Mile-Alpine: 857 Four Mile Rd; Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Plainfield: 4065 Plainfield Ave. NE; Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Grandville



Grandville: 4480 Wilson Ave; Grandville, MI 49418

Kentwood



52nd-Kalamazoo: 5135 Kalamazoo SE; Kentwood, MI 49508

Woodland Mall: 3215 28th Street SE; Kentwood, MI 49512

Muskegon



Eastside-Muskegon: 2133 E. Apple Ave; Muskegon, MI 49442

Muskegon Heights



Muskegon Heights: 2730 Sanford; Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

North Muskegon



Northside: 414 Center St; North Muskegon, MI 49445

Norton Shores



Norton Shores: 875 W. Norton Ave; Norton Shores, MI 49441

This is the third year Comerica and the Grand Rapids Griffins have teamed up on this initiative.

The final tally of food donations will be announced November 2 at 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

