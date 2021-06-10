Fire scorches 130 acres at northern Michigan's Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters have brought a wildfire under control at northern Michigan’s Camp Grayling after the blaze had scorched about 130 acres of state-owned land.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says agency firefighters joined Camp Grayling’s fire staff and local fire departments in battling the fire just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

By 8:15 p.m., the fire was reported under control.

The Detroit News reports that crews were expected to remain on scene until extinguishing the fire on the land, which Camp Grayling leases in Crawford County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze came as much of Michigan is facing drought conditions.