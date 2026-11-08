WEST MICHIGAN — More Michigan homeowners are reaching for the thermostat and wondering what it could cost to heat their homes in the months ahead.

How much it costs to heat a home this winter ultimately depends on several factors, including how cold it gets, how much energy a household uses and what steps customers take to conserve energy.

Watch: Finally turning on the heat? Experts share ways to keep energy costs down

Finally turning on the heat? Experts share ways to keep energy costs down

"How much customers may spend this winter really depends on the weather, right, and how cold it is, and also if you take advantage of those savings tips," Matt Johnson with Consumers Energy told FOX 17's Keenan Penn.

That's especially important in a state where the weather can quickly change.

"We know that Michigan is a unique beast, right?" Johnson said.

But while homeowners can't control how cold it gets outside, Johnson says there are things they can control inside their homes.

One of the simplest is the thermostat.

According to Johnson, adjusting the thermostat by just one degree can save roughly 1% to 3% on an energy bill.

He also recommends checking windows and doors for areas where warm air may be escaping.

"Be sure that those windows and door seals are sealed up ... so the heat is staying in, and the cold is staying out," Johnson said.

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Additional energy-saving tips from the U.S. Department of Energy include opening curtains during the day to let sunlight warm your home, closing them at night to reduce heat loss and lowering the thermostat while you're asleep or away.

Consumers Energy says natural gas bills declined about 11% from 2022 to 2024. Johnson said the utility is passing along approximately $93 million in savings. That amounts to about $122 per customer over the course of a year, tied to natural gas and storage costs.

Still, those figures don't guarantee what any individual customer will pay this winter. A colder winter can mean furnaces running longer and leading to higher natural gas use.

That's why the biggest takeaway for homeowners may be relatively simple: while you can't control a Michigan winter, small changes inside your home could help give you more control over what you spend to stay warm.

