GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fifth Third Bank has announced that its Financial Empowerment Mobile, also known as the eBus, will be in Grand Rapids July 14-15.

The Financial Empowerment Mobile works to address the gap caused by banking deserts and the lack of financial services for low- and moderate-income communities. It features a mobile classroom with 12 desktop computer stations and Wi-Fi capabilities.

The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile offers the following services:



Assistance with viewing your credit report

Financial decision tools

Fraud awareness and prevention

Bill payment demonstrations

Home ownership seminars

How to avoid foreclosure

The first stop will be at the Grand Rapids Media Initiative & Film Incubator on July 14 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. The Grand Rapids Urban League, LINC Up, and Marvelous Lifestyles Outreach will also be in attendance. On July 15, the eBus will be at Boston Square Parklet at the corner of Kalamazoo and Evergreen from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Cherry Health and Michigan Women Forward will also be in attendance. This will be the first time that the eBus has returned to Grand Rapids since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could not be more excited about the return of our eBus to our local neighborhoods where we can make a difference,” said Fifth Third Bank Regional President Tom Welch. “Our mission is to strengthen families and build a strong community with everything we do. This is essential to fulfilling that goal.”

“We’re excited to bring the eBus and join with community partners throughout West Michigan,” said Marcus Jackson, vice president of community and economic development for Fifth Third Bank. “Being able to be in the community and bringing resources not just from us but also our partners is how we strengthen our community.”

