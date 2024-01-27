February is almost here! Events to keep in mind when planning ahead for next

GRAND RAPIDS — Just because we're barely half way through Winter doesn't mean there's a shortage of things to do in West Michigan.

Fox 17 was joined by West Michigan Tourist Association's Paige Bodine to hear about recommendations for you February calendar:

Wine School at Cork Wine & Grille

Who doesn’t want to learn and have fun at the same time? Embark on a wine-tasting adventure at Cork Wine & Grille's Wine School in Grand Rapids! Explore the flavors of France, Italy, California, Greece, and more monthly through December 2024. Each class is instructed by a wine specialist and includes sipping on five different wines paired with four small plates. Seating is limited, head to their website for more information.



Dennos Museum Center: Hearts for the Arts

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of art at the Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City! Over ten galleries are set to showcase both permanent and temporary exhibits. Starting February 1st, Hearts for the Arts kicks off—grab your own heart, place it by your favorite piece, and get some Insta-worthy photos. Combine history and art, every Tuesday at noon where you can meet up with a docent who will share insights on the Dennos collections and the fascinating world of art and its ever changing messaging. Unleash your creativity at family-friendly Second Sunday Art Projects, featuring workshops such as watercolors, superhero drawing with a Marvel Comic illustrator, and more. This is a great museum to explore when in the Traverse City area. Learn more on their website.

Event runs February 1-14, every Tuesday-Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bry’s Estate: Souper Saturdays

Experience year-round charm at Bry's Estate in Old Mission Peninsula! Join Souper Saturdays over the next four weeks in their charming tasting room, featuring world-class wines and Peninsula Provisions' $6.00 soup cups or $15.00 with 3 wine flights. For winter fun, explore Bry's Estate's 155 acres through snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or hiking on two scenic trails. Warm up with Spiked Hot Apple Cider or wine in an insulated mug along the trail, or relax post-exercise at their cozy fire pits. Bry's Estate offers a perfect blend of culinary and outdoor enjoyment! Head to their website for more.

It's all happening January 27, February 3 & 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

