Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal Crash in Muskegon Leaves Motorcyclist Dead, Driver Arrested

Muskegon Police 04032022
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Muskegon Police 04032022
Posted

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 49-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash in Muskegon on Wednesday evening, with authorities believing alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The Muskegon Police Department responded to the accident around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Apple Avenue and Spring Street.

Officers found that a motorcycle traveling westbound on Apple Avenue had collided with a passenger car turning onto Apple from Spring Street.

The motorcycle operator, whose identity has not been released, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the victim was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old female driver of the passenger vehicle was uninjured. She was arrested at the scene, and police say they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter