Fatal Crash in Muskegon Leaves Motorcyclist Dead, Driver Arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 49-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash in Muskegon on Wednesday evening, with authorities believing alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The Muskegon Police Department responded to the accident around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Apple Avenue and Spring Street.

Officers found that a motorcycle traveling westbound on Apple Avenue had collided with a passenger car turning onto Apple from Spring Street.

The motorcycle operator, whose identity has not been released, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the victim was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old female driver of the passenger vehicle was uninjured. She was arrested at the scene, and police say they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

