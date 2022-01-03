Watch
Family of boy who died after restraint at center settle suit

Posted at 6:50 PM, Jan 03, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was restrained at a shuttered western Michigan youth center and died two days later of cardiac arrest has settled a second wrongful death lawsuit in the case.

The settlement between the family of Cornelius Fredricks and Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo was approved Dec. 29 by a Kalamazoo County judge.

It was reached out of court and filed under seal, so no details are available.

Another lawsuit was settled Dec. 2 in federal court for the Western District of Michigan.

Fredericks died after he was restrained for 10 minutes at the center on April 29, 2020.

