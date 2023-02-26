Endangered Missing Advisory issued for elderly man with dementia

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Saturday for an elderly man from Jackson County.

83-year-old Indra Nand Jha, who has dementia, left his home in Napoleon Township Friday evening and never came back.

Police say Jha left in a blue 2011 Honda CRV with Michigan license plate CFK5423.

Jha’s vehicle has been seen in both lower Wayne County, Michigan and Lucas County, Ohio throughout the day Saturday.

Jha is five-foot-nine and about 165 pounds.

He has brown eyes, gray and balding hair and long facial hair.

If you’ve seen Jha or his vehicle, call your local police department or Jackson County Central Dispatch at 517-787-7911.

