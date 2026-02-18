New HOTWORX infrared sauna fitness studio opens in Cascade Township

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new fitness concept combining workouts with infrared sauna technology has opened in Cascade Township, offering residents a unique way to exercise in heated environments.

HOTWORX celebrated its grand opening along 28th Street earlier this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Grand Rapids Chamber and Ada Business Association. The studio provides 24-hour access to fitness classes conducted entirely inside infrared saunas.

Owner Meg Murray discovered HOTWORX after moving from St. Louis and says the experience completely transformed her fitness routine, allowing her to work out consistently without pain.

"That infrared energy will heat your body up at a cellular level. It fires your metabolism up. It helps kind of ease your joints, detox your skin," Murray said.

The infrared sauna workouts proved to be a game-changer for Murray's fitness journey.

"My previous history of working out has always been spotty. I always injure myself. I always wind up with more back pain. And when I tried Hotworx, I have finally found something that allowed me to work out every day, pain free, and I actually looked forward to it," Murray said.

Workouts at the facility range from 15 to 40 minutes and aim to boost calorie burn, improve recovery and increase flexibility.

