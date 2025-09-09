Gerald R. Ford Airport finalist for 'Best Small Airport' through USA Today

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport is in the running for a big honor through USA Today.
It's been named a finalist in the 'Best Small Airport' reader's choice category.
You can vote too, if you'd like. Online votes are accepted once a day, and the voting period is open through Oct. 6 at 11:59 a.m. Click here for more information.
USA Today says the 20 nominated airports were chosen by an "expert panel" and excel in commercial flight offerings, easy access, and amenities.