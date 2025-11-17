FAA lifts all flight restrictions as AAA predicts busy Thanksgiving travel season

CASCADE, Mich. — Airlines have resumed normal schedules across the country as of 6 a.m. after the FAA lifted flight restrictions that affected 40 major airports during the government shutdown.

The restrictions impacted major hubs, including Detroit and Chicago. Gerald R. Ford Airport saw some ripple effects from delays at bigger airports, but nothing too major. Monday morning, most flights are running on time.

The return to normal operations comes at a crucial time for holiday travelers. AAA estimates 82 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1.



2.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel this Thanksgiving.

1.4% increase from last year.

225,000 are expected to fly.

Worst time to drive is either Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon.

Storyblocks

AAA predicts more than 1 million additional people will travel compared to last year. However, the number of air travelers might be lower as some people changed plans due to shutdown cancellations.

Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest air travel period of the year, according to TSA data. Experts say passengers should still check airline apps for delays or cancellations.

Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, a popular travel media tracker, says conditions are improving for airport-bound travelers.

"It does appear that air traffic controllers are working. The callouts are minimal, and they're all getting bonuses now if they came to work, so I think the morale there is up as well as the T-S-A," Kelly said.

AAA says driving will remain the number one way to get around for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

