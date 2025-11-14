Consumers Energy to interrupt service for 1,800 Ada neighbors Thursday night

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — More than 1,800 Consumers Energy customers in our Forest Hills neighborhood will experience a planned power outage Thursday night as the utility makes critical repairs to some equipment.

The utility says between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, power to 1,813 homes and businesses will be interrupted while crews repair the equipment at an area substation.

You can see which areas are affected below:

Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy

"We want to thank our customers in advance for their patience," Steve Herrygers, Consumers Energy's senior executive director of high voltage distribution, said in a statement. "We need to interrupt power briefly tonight to ensure the safety of our equipment and the people we serve. If we don't make these repairs now, we risk an unexpected power outage that we can't control."

Neighbors with questions or concerns can call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

