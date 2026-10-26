EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is coming early to Gaslight Village as local businesses prepare for Wicked Wednesday.

The family-friendly event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring trick-or-treating, games and sweet treats.

Several local businesses are participating, including Kilwins and Big Bob’s Pizza, along with others throughout Gaslight Village.

Families can walk from business to business collecting candy while also enjoying games and special offers.

Participating businesses will have stop signs displayed in their windows to let families know where they can trick-or-treat.

Watch the video report

Wicked Wednesday brings early Halloween fun to Gaslight Village

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube