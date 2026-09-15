What an NRA inspection found at an Ada Township shooting range amid neighbor concerns

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Conservation League, a shooting sports club in Ada Township, was recently inspected following years of safety concerns raised by neighbors, but residents say questions remain unresolved.

Justin Ellixson-Andrews, who lives near the range, said safety concerns have persisted for more than a decade.

Justin said he knew about the range when he moved to the area and initially viewed it positively since his husband hunts. However, his concerns center on how the facility is operated.

"We assumed that, you know, not only were the ordinances being followed, but that the township and that the local officials were enforcing the ordinances on the books," he said.

He says his worries intensify when the range hosts bigger events.

"When you start hearing days like today where the club is being rented out as a corporate retreat, it starts to really put a sinking feeling in your gut. Who's behind the trigger here and are they properly equipped to be holding the type of firearm, and what type of safety personnel are on site to make sure that the ordinances are followed," Justin said.

Court-ordered inspection completed

The dispute reached the courts last year when a judge ordered the township and league to agree on a third-party inspection of the property.

The NRA conducted the inspection and issued a report that praised some of the league's efforts while making recommendations. These included reviewing the rifle range's layout, target placement, and backstops designed to stop bullets.

The NRA emphasized these were recommendations, not requirements, and said the report does not determine whether the range is safe or unsafe.

Township seeks additional review

Ada Township Manager Julius Suchy said the township had already planned to have a neutral third party review the NRA report before it was completed. The township has several items it wants to verify that the NRA report did not provide clarity on, based on neighbor concerns raised over the past few years.

Suchy said the township hopes an additional on-site inspection will be more detailed and address questions about compliance with generally accepted operating procedures and township ordinances. He described the NRA report as "more general in nature."

Justin expressed frustration with the process.

"It just baffles me that we are forced to accept that level of risk to our safety when now we have an independent report from the NRA, who, in their words, identifies concerns that we have shared for a decade," he said.



WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

What an NRA inspection found at an Ada Township shooting range amid neighbor concerns

Next steps

The township's legal counsel has reached out to the conservation league about the additional inspection, and Suchy said officials hope to receive a response soon. If the league does not agree to the inspection, the township could return to the 63rd District Court, which originally granted the NRA inspection.

The Kent County Conservation League did not respond to requests for comment.

In the meantime, Justin says he fears a potential accident.

"It's just going to take a family who's not familiar with the area wandering off a path and into the gun club's property, and I just pray that the outcome isn't one that we're regretful of," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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