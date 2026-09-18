EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every school morning at a busy intersection on Lake Drive, Jean Timmer takes her position with a stop sign and a smile, continuing a routine she started three decades ago.

A Three-Decade Commitment

Timmer has served as a crossing guard at the same corner since 1996, when her daughter was in second grade. Now 30 years later, she has become a familiar face to generations of East Grand Rapids families.

"She's very positive. She knows everyone's name. She makes such an effort," said parents Jamie Duffield and Hannah Smith.

For some students, seeing Timmer signals class is starting. "My fourth grader she really actually looks through the window till she sees Jean because that's her sign that she can go to school," Duffield said.

From Getting Out of the House to Community Leader

Timmer initially took the job simply to get out of the house and connect with her community.

"Basically to get out of the house. I was working at home back before anybody worked at home, and it was just nice to get out and be in the fresh air and the kids," Timmer said.

But after her daughter grew up, she discovered her passion for the work went deeper.

"Once you start you can't stop," Timmer said. "You don't want to stop."

Officer Troy Brown of the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety calls Timmer "the queen of crosswalks" and says she essentially runs the city's crossing guard program, helping with scheduling and training.

Hear Jean Timmer's Story in the Video Player Below

The familiar face keeping East Grand Rapids kids safe for 30 years

Safety First: A Serious Responsibility

"To have somebody like Jean here to make sure that these kids are able to cross safe in a really busy intersection - you just can't put a price tag on that," Brown said.

The work carries serious responsibility. Timmer has witnessed the dangers firsthand, including cars ending up on sidewalks. She recalls one incident when her daughter was in fifth grade and serving as her safety helper.

"A pickup truck came down and went right up on over the curb onto the sidewalk," Timmer said.

Important Safety Reminders for Drivers and Pedestrians

Timmer emphasizes that drivers must come to a complete stop when crossing guards are in the intersection with children. It is illegal for vehicles to pass a crossing guard who is actively helping students cross the street.

"The last thing a guard wants when they're in that intersection is for anybody to move," Timmer said. "You don't move."

She also teaches children what to watch for while crossing, helping them become more aware of traffic patterns and safe crossing practices.

Building Community Connections

Her presence gives parents confidence to let their children walk to school independently. Smith said knowing Timmer is at the busy intersection allowed her daughter to walk to school alone without causing parental stress.

"I know she's in such good hands," Smith said.

Over the years, Timmer crossed all nine children from one family. The sweetest moment came years later when the oldest returned with two baby boys for Timmer to meet.

"That was really fun," Timmer said.

Chasing a Record

Now Timmer has her sights set on breaking a record. A former East Grand Rapids crossing guard served for 33 years, working until age 93.

"Everybody wants to beat the 33 years. Well, I'm looking at it like I started younger than her, so if I go until I'm 93, I'd have 50," Timmer said. "And I thought that would be a goal nobody can top."

Help Wanted: More Guards Needed

The city currently has 10 crossing guards at main intersections, but Brown says finding people is challenging. The position pays for about an hour of work in the morning and afternoon.

"It's an hour in the morning. It's an hour in the afternoon," Brown said. "The relationships that you build with the parents and the kids is probably the best part of the whole job."

East Grand Rapids is a walking and biking community, making crossing guards essential for elementary-age children who walk to school.

For Timmer, the job brings daily joy through simple interactions.

"It's just the smiles," she said. "All I expect from kindergarten to third grade is a smile, and that makes my day."

For more information about available crossing guard positions, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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