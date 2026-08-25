Teen charged in ORV crash that killed Forest Hills Eastern senior

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — An 18-year-old Ada man has been charged with a felony in connection with a side-by-side crash that killed a Forest Hills Eastern High School student just days before his senior year was set to begin.

Bryce James Peterson of Ada faces one felony count of Operating an Off-Road Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, which carries up to 15 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday.

A judge set Peterson's bond at $25,000 cash or surety, with a 10% cash option. Court records show his pretrial release conditions prohibit him from using alcohol, marijuana or illegal controlled substances and allow for random alcohol or drug testing.

Oceana Sheriff's Office Bryce Peterson's mugshot from the Oceana Sheriff's Office

The charge stems from Sunday morning's crash on private property in Golden Township. The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says six people were inside a side-by-side when it rolled over.

Luke Kooistra, 17, was a passenger and the only person injured in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Kooistra's senior year at Forest Hills Eastern was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The school district remembered Kooistra as "a proud FHE Hawk" who was known for his kindness and leadership in the community. He was a member of the school's lacrosse team.

"Luke was known for his kindness, warmth, and his gift for making those around him feel welcome," wrote Superintendent Ben Kirby in a letter to families. "He was a leader in the FHE community, and his loss is felt deeply by classmates, teachers, and coaches."

The district made counselors available to students and adjusted orientation schedules following the tragedy.

FOX 17 reached out to the attorney who represented Peterson at his arraignment, but he did not provide comment at the time of this reporting. Peterson is scheduled back in court Sept. 1.

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Teen charged in ORV crash that killed Forest Hills Eastern senior

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