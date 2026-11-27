ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As shoppers visit stores for the holiday shopping season, a local nonprofit is offering a way to turn spare change into more employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

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Spare change, big impact: Be Cafe launches RoundUp initiative to expand job opportunities

Be Cafe is using a donation initiative called RoundUp to help fund programs that provide individualized job training and prepare employees for opportunities beyond the cafe.

Building skills for the future

For Hannah Cole, that training includes everything from washing dishes to preparing drinks, including her favorite, a strawberry smoothie.

But Cole has ambitions beyond working at the cafe. She hopes to one day work in a nursing home, helping older adults with everyday activities.

“Do help going to a nursing home, like work with older people and help them,” Cole said.

Cole is one of more than 40 employees receiving individualized training through the nonprofit. However, Justin Swan, director of advancement for Be Cafe, said demand for those opportunities is much greater.

“There’s 200 people behind them that want nothing more than to have this position,” Swan said.

Expanding opportunities beyond the cafe

To create more opportunities, Be Cafe has been piloting partnerships with local businesses, allowing employees to transition into other jobs while opening positions for those waiting to join the program.

One participant successfully completed a 90-day research program involving coding and later secured a coding job with another company.

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Spare change, big impact: Be Cafe launches RoundUp initiative to expand job opportunities

Turning spare change into opportunity

Now, the nonprofit hopes shoppers can help support those efforts through RoundUp.

By connecting an eligible Visa or Mastercard to the program, participants can automatically round their purchases up to the nearest dollar, with the difference donated to Be Cafe. Participants can also set a monthly donation limit.

Unlike traditional checkout donation programs, RoundUp allows participants to select the nonprofit they want to support, regardless of where they shop.

Although Be Cafe is promoting the initiative during the holiday shopping season, Swan said the program will continue indefinitely.

“Those small dollar amounts are incredibly beneficial because all that money goes right back into programming for the Be Cafe,” Swan said.

According to Swan, the donations will directly support individualized training and efforts to prepare employees for jobs with outside businesses. The recurring contributions could also provide a more consistent source of funding for those programs.

Looking ahead

For employees like Cole, the training provides an opportunity to develop skills while working toward long-term career goals.

“It will help me reach those goals because if I don’t, if I weren’t here, and then I’d be like, “What am I want to do with my life?” Cole said.

Beyond the holiday season, Be Cafe hopes to partner with more local businesses to expand employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Swan said the nonprofit is particularly interested in working with businesses near its existing cafes, helping address transportation challenges while allowing staff to provide continued support.

Local businesses interested in participating can visit Be Cafe's Ada or East Grand Rapids locations and speak with a coach about potential partnerships.

Those interested in supporting the RoundUp initiative can find enrollment information through Be Cafe's social media pages or here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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