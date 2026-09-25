FOREST HILLS, Mich. — A new Michigan law now requires landlords to provide at least one way for tenants to pay rent without additional fees.

Law takes effect immediately

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the protection into law Monday as part of a package of four bipartisan bills aimed at protecting consumers and lowering costs. The law took effect immediately after signing.

To learn more about the bills and protection, click here.

WATCH THE STORY FROM FOX17 REPORTER CASSANDRA ALONSO IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

Paying rent in Michigan? A new law now requires a fee-free payment option

The law doesn't ban payment fees altogether, but landlords must now give tenants at least one fee-free payment option.

Local landlord's perspective

Forest Hills realtor and landlord Joshua Cohen said he didn't charge additional payment fees even before the new law.

"The key is keeping good tenants, creating a good relationship with people, not gouging to get as much money as possible," Cohen said.

How the law works

The new protection was added to Michigan's existing Truth in Renting Act. Under that act, if a rental agreement breaks this rule, a tenant can notify their landlord in writing. The landlord generally has 20 days to fix the issue. If they don't, the tenant can take the matter to court.

"As the world gets more and more expensive, it just doesn't make sense to nickel and dime your tenants as much as possible," Cohen said. "There are ways to make money in this world but it shouldn't be on the backs of people who are trying to rent and achieve the American dream."

What tenants should know

The law doesn't ban payment fees altogether, so tenants should check their payment options before rent is due.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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