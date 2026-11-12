CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A proposed pedestrian overpass over Interstate 96 in Cascade Township could make it safer and easier for cyclists and pedestrians to travel between communities, addressing a gap in West Michigan’s pathway network.

The township is planning a separate pedestrian bridge alongside the existing Burton Street bridge. The project would extend the pathway on the Cascade Township side of I-96, connecting it to an existing pathway in Kentwood.

While the current Burton Street bridge allows vehicles to cross the interstate, its narrow design can make sharing the roadway challenging for pedestrians and cyclists.

Kevin Cusack, a Forest Hills cyclist who uses West Michigan’s trails nearly every day and serves on the board of West Michigan Trails, said the additional crossing would be a welcome safety improvement.

“That’s a very narrow bridge, and anything we can do to eliminate bikes on very narrow spaces, I’m very much in favor of.”

Connecting communities through safer pathways

The proposed overpass would give pedestrians and cyclists a dedicated crossing separate from vehicle traffic, eliminating the need to share the existing bridge with motorists.

Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said the project reflects the township’s broader goal of expanding pathway connections and improving access to surrounding communities.

“Connectivity is huge. People love the pathways, and getting over the expressway really gives people a great option to go even further and connect with other communities.”

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New pedestrian overpass planned over I-96 in Cascade Township

How construction could affect I-96 traffic

The project has $3.5 million in one-time state funding designated specifically for the pedestrian overpass.

Although the new bridge would be built separately from the existing Burton Street bridge, construction could temporarily affect traffic on I-96.

Township officials anticipate lane shifts along the interstate and potentially a single night closure to install the prefabricated bridge.

Impacts along Burton Street are expected to be minimal.

Construction is anticipated to take four to five months, although the timeline could change as the project progresses.

Addressing gaps in West Michigan’s trail network

For Cusack, the proposed crossing represents another step toward a larger goal: connecting existing pathways throughout West Michigan.

“We have a lot of trails, unfortunately, that don’t connect, and we need to make connections.”

He hopes improvements like the Burton Street overpass will eventually allow cyclists and pedestrians to travel farther without encountering gaps that force them onto busy roads.

When could construction begin?

Cascade Township officials say construction could begin as early as 2027.

However, an official start date has not been established as the project continues through MDOT's permitting process.

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