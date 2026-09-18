CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Federal data show airfares have increased nearly 25% from a year ago, prompting travelers to reconsider their holiday plans and booking strategies.

Travelers See Major Price Increases

At Gerald R. Ford International Airport, travelers are noticing significant price increases for flights they've taken before.

"I could typically book this flight for about 100 bucks, and today it was 333," said Jason Ikes, a Grand Rapids native booking a flight to Sarasota.

The higher airfares are part of broader inflation trends.

Families Turn to Road Trips

For some travelers, the increased costs are changing how they travel entirely.

"I've already done my traveling for holiday, this holiday season at least, and we drove, and fortunately we got this out of the way. We went, drove to Florida, and the cost was still pretty steep for gas, but it was way more affordable than flying with a family," Ikes said.

Travel Agents See Changes in Booking Patterns

Local travel agent Amanda Grant with Vacation Life says families are looking for ways to save money, including reconsidering airport parking and ground transportation options.

Some travelers are planning much further ahead than usual.

"Right now, we are having a lot of families reaching out for spring break. We've even had families reaching out for summer vacation," Grant said.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Holiday travel is getting more expensive. How West Michigan travelers are adapting

Travelers Adapt Booking Strategies

Other travelers are adapting their booking strategies to manage higher costs.

"You've just got to be diligent. We've used a lot of leveraging of points and loyalty and rewards. Trying to stay consistent with some of the brands has helped" said traveler Duke Suwyn.

Money-Saving Tips for Holiday Travel

Grant recommends several cost-saving strategies for travelers willing to be flexible.

"If you have flexible travel days, if you can maybe drive and fly from a different airport. If you have a large family, sometimes going out of Detroit can save quite a bit," she said.

Amanda says booking as soon as possible will be more important than ever, as prices are not expected to decline.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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