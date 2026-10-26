CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township is putting a spooky spin on staying active with its Halloween Hustle on Oct. 29.

Watch the report in the video player below:

Halloween Hustle invites families to get moving in Cascade Township

The event invites families to run, walk or show off their Halloween costumes while getting outside and celebrating the holiday together.

The Halloween Hustle features a one-mile loop through Cascade Recreation Park. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with participants meeting at the large pavilion toward the back of the park.

Costumes are encouraged.

Cascade Township is also inviting local businesses and organizations to participate by passing out candy or other goodies throughout the night. There is no cost for businesses or organizations to participate and the township is still welcoming more to attend.

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