ADA, Mich. — Forest Hills Central High School is preparing for what it calls Michigan's largest homecoming, with festivities set for Friday, Oct. 9.

The celebration began last week with the annual Ranger Rumble pep rally, which brought together students from elementary school through high school.

Homecoming festivities continue Oct. 9 with a community tailgate, a one-mile-long parade, the homecoming football game and a halftime show.

Organizers say events begin at 4 p.m., with the largest crowds expected between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

More information is available at FHCHomecoming.com

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Forest Hills Central gears up for what it calls Michigan's largest homecoming

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