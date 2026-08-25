ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After months of anticipation, Ada's Covered Bridge Park has officially opened to families eager to explore the new 15-acre recreational space along the Thornapple River.

The park, which broke ground last September, features a playground, splash pad, two pickleball courts, a dog park, and green space where construction crews and dirt piles once dominated the landscape.

"This space, this place right here, what we see around us, is the way that we get to create a community here in Ada for all of us now and for generations to come," said Josh Hulst, chair of parks and recreation and land preservation committee and co-chair of the fundraising committee.

Take a look at how families are enjoying the new public space

The project was funded through public and private support, including an $8.5 million Connection Community Capital Campaign.

For Parks and Recreation Director Wesley Deason, watching families fill the space represents years of planning coming to life.

"It's just really special, I mean yesterday we kinda had a soft opening, as soon as we pulled the gates down, with no pre-announcement made, they were here and ready to go," Deason said.

The park opening represents one part of ongoing improvements designed to help neighbors better connect in Ada Township. Additional improvements are still in development.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Families flood Ada's new Covered Bridge Park as long-awaited project opens

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