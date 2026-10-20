East Grand Rapids won't appeal ruling that overturned Gaslight Village development approval

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of East Grand Rapids will not appeal a judge's ruling that sided with residents challenging the approval process for a proposed mixed-use development in Gaslight Village.

To read more about the development, click here.

City commissioners voted unanimously Monday night not to purse an appeal, following months of legal disputes surrounding the development planned for properties near the D&W grocery store.

The decision comes after an August ruling by a Kent County judge who found that a protest petition submitted by residents ahead of an October 2025 vote was valid.

The petition would have required five votes instead of four to approve the development's concept plan. However, the city rejected the petition and approved the plan in a 4-3 vote.

The judge's ruling invalidated that approval.

Residents urge city to move forward

During Monday night's meeting, several residents urged commissioners not to appeal, raising concerns about spending additional taxpayer money on legal fees.

Some also criticized how city officials handled the original approval process.

Commissioners defended their work, with several emphasizing that they acted based on their understanding of the law at the time.

What's next?

As part of Monday's decision, commissioners also called for work to begin on a policy or ordinance establishing clearer standards for determining the validity of protest petitions.

The goal is to provide additional guidance and protections for city officials handling similar petitions in the future.

While the city has decided not to appeal, the future of the proposed development remains uncertain.

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