East Grand Rapids voters reject $9 million parking deck and safety plan

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids voters said no to a $9 million idea to borrow money for a parking deck and safety improvements.

The proposal sparked months of debate over its cost and whether the parking deck is necessary.

The three-story structure would have been built near East Grand Rapids High School, with about 240 spaces shared between the school and the public.

The money also would have helped pay for improvements to make the area safer for drivers, as well as people who are walking or riding a bike.

So what happens next? For now, it's unclear whether the district would pursue the deck without this city money, or look at other options.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube