EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three East Grand Rapids city buildings have been illuminated green this week as part of a nationwide initiative honoring veterans.

The city’s municipal complex, Department of Public Works and Public Safety building are participating in Operation Green Light. The national initiative encourages neighbors, businesses and government agencies to display green lights as a show of appreciation for veterans.

Locally, Kent County Veterans Services spearheaded the effort and conducted outreach to communities, residents and other government agencies to encourage participation.

The initiative runs from Nov. 4 through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Kent County Veterans Services has distributed nearly 1,000 free green light bulbs as part of the awareness campaign.

For Doug La Fave, East Grand Rapids’ deputy city manager and public works director, the initiative is also an opportunity for the community to reflect on veterans’ sacrifices and recognize that veterans remain part of their communities after their military service ends.

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East Grand Rapids shines green to honor veterans through Operation Green Light

La Fave is a veteran who served as an intelligence officer, supporting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan from behind the scenes.

“It means a lot because when we’re no longer in the military and we have civilian jobs, it’s not something that always comes out to your community, to your coworkers, and other members of the community.”

La Fave said the effort also gives veterans an opportunity to share camaraderie with others they work with and encounter in their communities and remember their military service.

Operation Green Light concludes Tuesday with a Veterans Day Parade beginning at 6 p.m.

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