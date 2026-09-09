EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids will host the final movie of its summer Movies in the Park series Saturday, Sept. 19, at John Collins Park.

The city will screen "Remember the Titans" on a large inflatable screen along Reeds Lake. The movie starts at dusk.

This marks the fourth movie in the city's series this year, following "How to Train Your Dragon," "Superman" and "Inside Out 2."

Admission is free. The city recommends bringing a blanket or lawn chair and arriving early to secure a good viewing spot.

Attendees can bring their own snacks to the outdoor screening.

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East Grand Rapids Hosts Last Free Movie Night of Summer

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