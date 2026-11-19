ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A company owned by members of the DeVos family is seeking approval for a private heliport in Ada Township, but some nearby neighbors are pushing back over concerns about noise and the potential impact on their neighborhood.

Sterling Fox LLC is seeking approval for the private heliport near homes in the township. According to township documents, the application proposes a maximum of 100 takeoff-and-landing cycles per year, with up to three cycles per day and up to five cycles per day on five days each year.

Township staff identified 10 homes within 1,000 feet of the proposed site.

Neighbors concerned about peace and quiet

For Megan Cameron, who has lived in the area with her husband since 2019, the proposal has raised concerns about potentially changing the peace and quiet that initially attracted them to the area.

“It’s perfect. I mean, we live in a place where the kids can run around, they have a ton of space to play, and it’s just rural and lovely.”

Cameron said the quiet is especially important to her and her husband because they both work stressful jobs and view their home as a place to get away from that stress.

Last year, Cameron said she was working from her second-floor home office when she suddenly heard a loud rumbling sound.

“So I work from home, and I was upstairs in our second-floor office, and just heard like an incredible rumbling sound.”

She went outside and began recording on her phone. Cameron said she eventually saw a helicopter overhead. She also said she contacted the township following the experience and says she received a response explaining that regular use of the property in that manner would require special-use approval.

More than 100 signatures opposing the proposal

After receiving notice of the current request, Cameron said neighbors began contacting one another, knocking on doors and circulating an opposition letter and petition. She said the petition has gathered more than 100 signatures.

“So we started knocking on doors and letting people know that this was happening.”

Cameron said the effort has also allowed neighbors who may not have previously known one another to connect over their shared concerns. She said residents involved in the opposition want to protect their homes and what they see as the peace and tranquility of the area.

Among Cameron’s concerns are potential noise, safety, impacts to nearby wetlands and wildlife and property values. Those are concerns raised by Cameron, rather than findings established by the township.



Watch the video report

DeVos-owned company seeks private heliport in Ada Township as neighbors push back

Township staff recommends tabling request

According to township planning documents, staff recommends tabling the request until a sound study is completed.

When FOX 17 reached out to the township for comment, the township referred FOX 17 to the existing staff report. FOX 17 also reached out to Sterling Fox but they did not want to comment.

Cameron said neighbors involved in the opposition ultimately want the request denied. If that does not happen, she said they want the township to postpone action while additional information is gathered.

“Ultimately, we’re seeking a denial.”

The Ada Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening at the township hall, giving neighbors an opportunity to voice their opinions before township leaders decide how to move forward.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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