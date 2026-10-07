CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After months of repairs, waiting and uncertainty, First Wok has officially reopened in Cascade Township following a fire that forced the family-owned restaurant to close during the lunch rush.

The fire left the restaurant facing a complete rebuild. Now, after months of restoration work, the business is welcoming customers back through its doors.

A long road to reopening

Owner Lien Yu expressed her appreciation for customers who have had to wait.

The family said the recovery process took longer than expected, with months spent waiting on parts before a final push to clean, inspect and prepare the restaurant for reopening.

The closure also brought some financial challenges. Tony Yu said business-income insurance helped cover losses during the shutdown, while customers who visited the family's other locations helped reduce the financial impact. Most employees have now returned after the family was able to shift some of their hours to other restaurants.

Community support during closure

Throughout the closure, the family said customers frequently asked when the restaurant would reopen, both online and in person.

When asked about community support during the rebuilding process, Yu said, “It was a good feeling, you know, knowing that we’re part of the community and the community has been supporting us as well.”

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Cascade's First Wok welcomes customers back months after kitchen fire

A longtime community favorite

First Wok has been part of Cascade Township for over 25 years. Township Manager Jade Smith said the restaurant has become a local favorite.

“It’s very, very popular. So, when this happened, it was pretty traumatic for the community. We’re super happy to have them back open,” Smith said.

For the First Wok family, Wednesday marked the end of a months-long road back. For loyal customers, it was a chance to return to a restaurant they had missed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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