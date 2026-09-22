CASCADE TOWNSHIP MICH. — Cascade Township leaders are expected to take a major step Wednesday toward bringing municipal water to 117 homes affected by PFAS contamination, nearly two months after securing $12.15 million in state funding for the project.

PFAS are man-made "forever chemicals" that have been linked to health implications like cancer.

The 117 homes are part of the Hillsboro Avenue area of interest identified by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which is one of several areas identified within the township being investigated for PFAS exceedance.

PFAS contamination in the Hillsboro Area of Interest was first discovered nearly four years ago.

The township board will consider hiring an engineering firm for up to $996,000, with additional money set aside for unexpected costs, to begin planning and design for the water connection project.

Project Scope and Affected Homes

Of roughly 470 homes in the Hillsboro Area of Interest, 117 are included in phase one of city water connection. Of those 470 homes, 376 have been tested for PFAS contamination.

Patrick Mullen, whose home is among those included, welcomed the progress.

"I think these are some great steps, and it looks like it's actually going to happen, and it's long overdue, but very, very welcome," Mullen said.

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Cascade Township moves closer to bringing city water to PFAS-affected area

Construction Timeline Still Years Away

If the engineering contract is approved, planning and design can begin right away. However, construction won't start immediately.

"It's the soonest that the whole process can get done - would be shovels in the ground March 2028," said Grace Lesperance, Cascade Township supervisor.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said in an email that timeline is reasonable given the planning, engineering and contracting work still ahead. The agency said the source of the contamination remains unknown.

Lesperance explained the process will take about a year for planning and design, plus additional time for permitting and collecting bids for the construction work.

"As long as they stay on the schedule, fantastic. We'll have water in, and that's what we want," Mullen said.

Installation Costs Covered for Homeowners

Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said the funding will cover installation costs for all 117 homes. Of those homes, 115 will be connected to new water main infrastructure, while two homes will connect to existing water main that already runs in front of their properties.

"They will be responsible for water bills once they're connected to city water. But as far as installation expenses, zero," Lesperance said.

EGLE says that the 117 homeowners will need to sign paperwork accepting the connection and the abandonment of their wells.

Homeowners Can Opt Out, But at a Cost

Homeowners can decline connection, but Lesperance said if they change their minds later, they would have to pay the installation cost themselves.

Mullen said he'll most likely connect, even after investing in a whole-house filter for his water.

"I think we'd be better off long term with the city water than we would with that type of a system," Mullen said.

Additional Funding Sought for Remaining Homes

The township is also working with the state to secure additional funding for the remaining homes in the area and other affected neighborhoods.

The township board is expected to take its next steps at its board meeting Wednesday night.

EGLE and Cascade Township plan to host an information meeting for neighbors once initial project planning information is available.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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