EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cascade Township is honoring local veterans this Veterans Day with new banners displayed along the Cascade Bridge.

The banners feature local veterans who served in different branches of the military and have called the Cascade Township community home.

The township and local veterans worked together to bring the project to life by finding local veterans and having the banners printed.

Each banner puts a face to the service and sacrifice of a local veteran, creating a visible tribute to the men and women who served the country.

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Cascade Township honors local veterans with banners along Cascade Bridge

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