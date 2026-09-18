CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Construction crews have begun work on a transformation of Tassell Park in Cascade Township.

Township officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the official start of the project.

"It feels so good to actually move physically forward and have it actually start. We've been in the planning stages for several years, and really happy today to kind of have it turned over to the crews," said Grace Lesperance, Cascade Township Supervisor.

The renovation plans include a playground, fire pit, gazebo and flex space for food trucks and more. A boardwalk will run under Cascade Road and along the river, creating a new pedestrian connection.

Parking will be expanded with spaces moved closer to the road.

One of the most visible changes will be at the corner of Cascade Road, where plans call for a fountain, new landscaping and an arch.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

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Cascade Township breaks ground on major park renovation project

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