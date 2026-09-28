CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township is expanding its fall recreation offerings with several free programs at the Wisner Center.

Starting September 30, neighbors can participate in drop-in cornhole every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wisner Center, located behind Cascade Library. No registration is required for the new program.

Beginning October 1, euchre will be offered every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location.

The township is also expanding its mahjong program schedule for fall, providing additional opportunities to play the game.

All three activities are held at the Wisner Center and join other existing fall recreation options, including Cascade's walking club.

The full schedule of programs is available through Cascade Township.

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Cascade Township adds free fall recreation programs

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