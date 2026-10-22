ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Families can follow the yellow brick road straight to Ada Village this Friday as the annual Pumpkin Prowl returns with a new Wizard of Oz inspired experience.

The free Halloween celebration takes place Friday, October 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., bringing trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment and activities to downtown Ada.

This year's new attraction invites families to follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Ada Covered Bridge, where they'll encounter Wizard of Oz characters and dance performances.

More than 100 local businesses are participating in the event, offering candy, activities and treats throughout the village.



Watch the video report

Ada Village prepares for annual Pumpkin Prowl Halloween celebration

Here's what families can look forward to:

- 5:00 p.m.: Trick-or-treating and festivities begin throughout Ada Village

- 5:30 p.m.: Dance performance at Legacy Park Amphitheater

- 6:30 p.m.: Costume contest at Legacy Park Amphitheater.

- 7:00 p.m.: Thriller flash mob near River Street and Settlers Drive.

- 7:45 p.m.: Free outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus at Covered Bridge Park South.

Families can also enjoy pumpkin decorating, Halloween crafts, music, games and photo opportunities.

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

River Street will be closed to traffic during the event. Additional parking will be available at Ada Vista School and Ada Christian Reformed Church.

For the complete schedule, participating businesses, costume contest registration and additional event information, click here.

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