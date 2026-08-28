GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new pedestrian bridge will soon provide safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians over railroad tracks on Crahen Avenue, connecting a major gap in Grand Rapids Township's trail system.

The 140-foot bridge is ready to be installed over the tracks that intersect the busy roadway, which sees thousands of cars daily.

"Grand Rapids Township has about 16 miles of trail system, and this is one of the big blocks. There is no safe crossing at this location on Crahen," said Wayne Harrall, Grand Rapids Township facilities manager.

The project represents nearly $1 million in investment.

Installation Planned for Mid-September

The bridge installation is planned for a Saturday in mid-September to minimize disruption for parents dropping children at school. Harrall said the target date is Sept. 12, with no significant road closures expected during school hours.

Cycling Advocates Welcome Safe Passage

For cyclists like Kevin Cusack, a board member for West Michigan Trails — a nonprofit focused on developing, connecting and promoting trails across the region — the bridge represents a major improvement. Cusack rides five to six days a week for four to five months each year.

"This area was with a lot of busy traffic, narrow roads, not a lot of room for cyclists or runners, not a lot for walking," Cusack said.

Regional Connectivity Enhanced

Once complete, the weathering steel bridge will connect the township's trail system north toward Plainfield Township and Grand Rapids, and south toward Ada and Kentwood.

"It's another low-risk connection. So we can go from point A to point B knowing with confidence that we're not going to be on the road," Cusack said.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

'A missing link': New bridge aims to make Crahen Avenue safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Two Years in Development

The project has been in development for over two years. The township coordinated some approach work during a road closure last year to minimize traffic impacts.

Harrall said he's eager to see the project completed after the lengthy planning process.

"Absolutely. I want to walk across that thing before anyone else once it's set," he said.

More Improvements Planned

Cusack views the bridge as part of ongoing improvements but notes more work remains.

"We're not done yet. I'd love to see a connection between what I call the north and the south," he said, referring to areas north and south of Fulton Street.

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