EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A $10 million redevelopment project will transform Tassell Park and the surrounding riverfront area in Cascade Township.

Expansion Plans Include New Safety Features

The project includes expanding the park toward Cascade Road after the township acquired three nearby properties. Plans also call for a new crosswalk under Cascade Road to provide safer passage for pedestrians and cyclists.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP PLANNED BOARDWALK

The underground crossing addresses a safety challenge for neighbors trying to reach the riverfront and local businesses.

The expansion has been a long-term goal for the township, according to Grace Lesperance, Cascade Township supervisor. Creating and enhancing a village area in Cascade was identified as a top resident priority in the township's strategic plan.

"We know we will grow; we want to make sure that we preserve Cascade's unique character and also enhance residents' quality of life. So this project, the focus is not just to build and expand, but to really to kind of make the riverfront in Cascade the focal point," Lesperance said.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP

Longtime Neighbors Welcome Changes

The park has served as a community gathering place for decades. Michelle Lauer, who moved to Cascade in 1978, said her family has enjoyed the park for years.

"My daughter has enjoyed this park for decades, and I know that a lot of people enjoy it," Lauer said.

She welcomed the planned underground walkway, saying it will help neighbors avoid traffic on Cascade Road.

"It will be amazing because even though the township has taken a lot of steps to slow down traffic, people aren't always paying attention, so to be able to avoid the road altogether is wonderful," Lauer said.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

A $10M project will transform this Cascade riverfront - and work starts this fall

Funding Questions Arise Over PFAS Concerns

Some neighbors have questioned the spending while parts of Cascade continue dealing with PFAS contamination. PFAS are man-made chemicals linked to health problems including cancer. The contamination, found in private wells, has prompted testing, filtration efforts and work to extend municipal water to affected areas.

However, Lesperance said the project funding cannot be redirected to address PFAS issues because of legal restrictions on how Downtown Development Authority money can be spent.

"We're not legally allowed to use DDA funding outside of that geographic area. We even checked with our legal counsel, and it's prohibited to use these dollars outside, even if it's for a good cause, such as PFAS," she said.

Benefits Expected for Neighbors and Businesses

The safe crossing is expected to benefit both neighbors and local businesses by making it easier for people to move between different areas along Cascade Road.

Lauer hopes the improvements will strengthen community connections.

"It'll be a nice way to get to know your neighbors, for one thing, because people will be out and about, and I think that really fosters a sense of community," she said.

Construction Timeline

Work begins this fall with demolition of buildings and parking lot construction. The township expects to complete the main project by the end of 2027, with final touch-ups in spring 2028.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube