EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Athletes will have multiple ways to take on Reeds Lake when the 42nd annual Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon returns to East Grand Rapids.

The event kicks off Saturday, Sept. 12 at John Collins Park, with the first wave starting at 8 a.m.

For the full sprint triathlon, athletes will start with a 750-meter swim through Reeds Lake, then hop on their bikes for 20 kilometers around the lake before finishing with a 5K run through East Grand Rapids.

But participants don't have to do all three events. The race also offers a duathlon, aquabike, relay and swim-only option, with age divisions reaching 70 and up.

The swim follows a U-shaped course in Reeds Lake. The bike portion includes two loops around the lake on Hall Street, Plymouth Street and Wealthy Street. The run takes athletes through neighborhood routes in East Grand Rapids.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

42nd Annual Reeds Lake Triathlon Returns to East Grand Rapids

Packet pickup begins Friday, Sept. 11, from 3-6 p.m., with additional pickup available Saturday morning from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Proceeds from this year's event benefit United Methodist Community House, which provides programs and support for children, families and older adults.

Awards and a post-race celebration will follow at Gerken Plaza at the East Grand Rapids Football Stadium.

For more information and registration, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube