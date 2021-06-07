Driver not wearing seat belt during crash that left him severely injured in Cass County

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was severely injured during a crash early Monday morning in Cass County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Day Lake Street and Paradise Cove in Calvin Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office investigation showed 31-year-old Michael Deweerd of Vandalia was traveling northbound on Day Lake Street, when he ran off the roadway and hit a large tree.

His vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

Deweerd was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Med-Flight for his injuries.

Deputies say a seat belt was not worn during the incident.

It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Cass Central Fire, Pride Care EMS, Penn Township Fire Department and Med-Flight assisted at the scene.