Driver killed in Georgetown Township crash, 2 others hurt

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a driver was killed in a Georgetown Township crash Saturday, August 23. Deputies arrived to the scene around 6:52 PM, and say a 54-year-old driver was killed while traveling west on Fillmore Street.

The 54-year-old Jenison resident's Nissan vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Pickup Truck, and suffered fatal injuries. The two people in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. OCSO is investigating the crash.

