Driver dies after highway crash in Kent County

FOX 17
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post says a driver has died in the hospital after a crash on M-6 east of Cascade Township. Troopers arrived on the scene around 5:40 PM Wednesday, August 27.

Officials say the 63-year-old driver from Grand Rapids was travelling westbound when his vehicle went off the roadway and hit a pole. Another motorist saw the crash, and got the driver out of the wreckage while it was catching fire.

The driver died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.

