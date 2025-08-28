Driver dies after highway crash in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post says a driver has died in the hospital after a crash on M-6 east of Cascade Township. Troopers arrived on the scene around 5:40 PM Wednesday, August 27.

Officials say the 63-year-old driver from Grand Rapids was travelling westbound when his vehicle went off the roadway and hit a pole. Another motorist saw the crash, and got the driver out of the wreckage while it was catching fire.

The driver died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.

Troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post responded to a single vehicle crash around 5:40 PM Wednesday evening on M-6 east of Broadmoor, Cascade Twp., Kent County.

A 63-year-old man from Grand Rapids was traveling westbound when he went off the roadway and struck a pole. A passing… pic.twitter.com/m4pUb4TnWs — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) August 28, 2025

