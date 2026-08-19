BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck driver is facing multiple charges after investigators say he was traveling more than 70 miles per hour and had cocaine in his system when he crashed into a road commission tractor in Branch County, killing a worker.

The driver, 38-year-old Robert Craig, is being charged in connection with the June 4 crash on I-69 in Coldwater Township.

WATCH: Driver charged after semi crashes into road commission tractor, killing worker

Driver charged after semi crashes into road commission tractor, killing worker

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the 15-mile marker on I-69 after Craig’s semi collided with a Branch County Road Commission tractor.

The worker inside the tractor, identified as Casey Rice, was killed in the crash.

Witnesses told troopers the road commission tractor had its hazard lights activated, and investigators say signs in the area indicated road work was underway.

According to court documents, investigators say Craig had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

Video from Craig's semi reportedly shows the truck traveling at 72 miles per hour in the moments before the crash. Investigators say the video shows no braking before the semi slammed into the tractor.

According to court documents, investigators also say Craig's head was nodding and falling forward, and he appeared to fall asleep shortly before the crash. Investigators say Craig then grabbed a vape and attempted to smoke it.

Craig is facing four charges:



Open murder

Operating while intoxicated causing death

Reckless driving causing death

Habitual offender 4th

Craig is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on unrelated matters.

He is expected to be arraigned on the Branch County charges in the coming days.

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